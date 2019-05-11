|
|
Blaine A. Hill
December 31, 1926 - May 4, 2019
Harriman, NY
Blaine A. Hill passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home in Harriman, NY. He was 92 years old. Son of the late Paul Abner Hill and Catherine Ciapusci Hill, he was born December 31, 1926 in Vallejo, CA.
Blaine was a retired Social Worker for Hudson Guild Counseling Services in New York, NY. Blaine, in particular used his intuition to save many lives. He enjoyed gardening and loved plants of all kinds. He proudly served the U.S. Army during World War II.
Survivors include his wife, Paula at home and his son, Sandor Hill of Harriman, NY.
A Graveside Service, officiated by Chaplain Gary O'Connor, will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 20th in Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY with Military Honors. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019