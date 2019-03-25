Home

Blair Vance Neubert

Blair Vance Neubert Obituary
Blair Vance Neubert
April 23, 1956 - March 10, 2019
Burgaw, NC
Blair Vance Neubert, 62, of Burgaw, North Carolina, formerly of Port Jervis, New York, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home.
He was born on April 23, 1956, in Ithaca, New York, to the late Harold Edward Neubert, Jr. and Pauline Macfie (Bernhardt) Neubert.
Blair is survived by his only daughter, Diana Marie Neubert and husband, Joshua Ferraro; his sister, Linda Neubert Cloward; his nephew; two nieces; and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Rural Valley Cemetery in Cuddleback, New York.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2019
