Blanca M. BonetMarch 20, 1942 - October 18, 2020Lititz, PABlanca M. Bonet, of Lititz, PA and formerly of Plattekill, NY, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was 78 years old. She was the wife of Carlos M. Bonet Sr. Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Jose Torres and Julia (Pagan) (Torres) Serrano.Blanca retired from West Point Military Academy where she worked for many years. When she retired on May 31, 2008, she had worked her way up to Supervisor at the Cadet Uniform Factory falling under the US Army Sustainment Command.She is survived by her 2 children, daughter Priscilla Bonet of Lititz, PA, son Carlos Bonet, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Denver, NC; and 3 grandchildren, Trevor Doyle and Victoria and Julia Bonet. Also, her brothers Jose Torres and Nate Serrano, her sisters Mirian Serrano and Rosa Gerena and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Moises Torres, Celso Torres, Oscar Serrano and Junior (Nemensio Jr) Serrano and her sister Mariset Serrano.Visitation will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:00am with a service to follow at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Private interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.