1/2
Blanca M. Bonet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanca M. Bonet
March 20, 1942 - October 18, 2020
Lititz, PA
Blanca M. Bonet, of Lititz, PA and formerly of Plattekill, NY, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was 78 years old. She was the wife of Carlos M. Bonet Sr. Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Jose Torres and Julia (Pagan) (Torres) Serrano.
Blanca retired from West Point Military Academy where she worked for many years. When she retired on May 31, 2008, she had worked her way up to Supervisor at the Cadet Uniform Factory falling under the US Army Sustainment Command.
She is survived by her 2 children, daughter Priscilla Bonet of Lititz, PA, son Carlos Bonet, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Denver, NC; and 3 grandchildren, Trevor Doyle and Victoria and Julia Bonet. Also, her brothers Jose Torres and Nate Serrano, her sisters Mirian Serrano and Rosa Gerena and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Moises Torres, Celso Torres, Oscar Serrano and Junior (Nemensio Jr) Serrano and her sister Mariset Serrano.
Visitation will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:00am with a service to follow at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Private interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit
SnyderFuneralHome.com
717-560-5100

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved