Blanche Drapun
January 19, 1924 - May 7, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Blanche Drapun (nee Maio) passed away peacefully at home in Cornwall, from natural causes, on May 7, 2020. She was 96 years old. We were very blessed to have her in our lives.
Blanche was born and raised in Brooklyn, and owned her own beauty salon at the age of 18. She married Paul Drapun after he came home from serving his country during World War II and they later had two daughters, Blanche and Janice.
The family relocated to New Windsor in the early 1960s. Blanche then opened her own salon, made many new friends, and performed song, dance, and comedy with a group called The Unusuals. She also became the manager of the Newburgh band The Sapians.
Later in life, she went back to school and became a Cosmetology Instructor at Orange County BOCES where she worked until her retirement.
Blanche loved her NY Yankees and after establishing a friendship with Michael Kaye, she attended a spring training game and met Joe Torre and her favorite Yankee, Paul O'Neill. She was also invited to visit Mr. Kaye in the broadcast booth at Yankee Stadium. She was on cloud nine!
Blanche loved to play the slots, cards and the lottery. She also loved music and singing.
She made friends easily and had something nice to say about everyone. She was always smiling and had a way of making people feel special. Everyone was welcome in her home.
She loved animals and rescued numerous cats. She leaves behind her friends Nina the dog and Prudence the cat.
Blanche is survived by her daughter, Blanche and husband, Joseph Dellafiora; her step-grandchildren: Jennifer and husband, Nick Ferrante and their children: Nick and Mia, and Jessica and husband, Adam Kowalsky and their children: Stella, Noah, and Penelope. She is also survived by her nieces, Joann and husband, Jimmy Mastrodomenico, Patricia and husband, Don Rose, and Barbara Page, and nephews: Robert Cannarsa and wife, Maureen, Terry Zoino, Sal Cascio, Michael Coughlin, and Bob Walsh. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews; her oldest friend, Catherine Yuknevich, and MaryAnn Colandrea, who was like another daughter to her.
Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Janice; her four sisters: Ann, Mary, Faye and Josie and 1 brother, Vincent. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Rose and her husband, Jimmy; nieces: Grace Coughlin, Karen Bogartz, and Mary Nyfield, her nephew, Donnie; and her great friends, Olga Lasini and Grace Panella.
Blanche's family would like to thank the nurses from Hospice, the Evercare community and friends Lynn Sereta and Linda Pirchio for their help during trying times.
A very special thank you goes out to mom's aide of six months, Dorothy Willis, whose laugh is as big as her heart. Another very special thank you goes out to mom's friend and aide, Barbara Dellafiora, who was with her in her last days and on the day she passed. We couldn't have taken care of mom through those times without Barbara's help, care and love.
Memorial donations can be made in Blanche's name to the Newburgh Animal Shelter, 645 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Burial is private and through Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Cornwall, to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.