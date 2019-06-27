|
Blanche Fisher
10/13/1944 - 6/26/2019
Round Top, New York
Blanche I. Fisher, 74, of Round Top passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born and raised on Knapp Ave., Middletown, a daughter of the late James Mortimer and Blanche Irene Ballard Fisher. Blanche previously worked for Johnson Controls, Newburgh. She previously lived in Andes and Bloomingburg until 2017 when she moved to Round Top to be with her brother. Sister of Donald E. Fisher of Round Top, Ralph Fisher of Schenectady, John Fisher of Amsterdam, George, Roy and James Fisher and the late Richard Fisher. Blanche is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation hours will be held at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 West Main, Middletown, NY 10940 on Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Interment, at the convenience of the family, will be in the family plot at Wallkill Cemetery. Arrangements by Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill. Condolences may be made to www.MillspaughCamerato.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019