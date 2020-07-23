1/1
Blanche J. Fuller
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanche J. Fuller
August 18, 1924 - July 21, 2020
Middletown, NY
Blanche J. Fuller was born August 18, 1924 in Warwick, NY and died July 21, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Blanche (Kilinski) Rhein. She was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her brother, Stanley Rhein; son, Gaylord Fuller; daughter, Joyce Boniface; grandsons, Bryan and his wife, Chelsea, Jesse and his wife, Jennifer (deceased) Boniface; great-grandchildren: Brandon Boniface, Ryan Boniface and his companion Josh, Bridget Boniface and her companion Danny, and Jenna Joy Boniface.
Blanche was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church, Eastern Star, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a longtime telephone operator in NJ, and continued in Middletown, NY.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Garnet Health Medical Center who were involved with her care.
Family viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m., August 1st at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY.
Arrangements entrusted to the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morse Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved