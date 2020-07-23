Blanche J. Fuller
August 18, 1924 - July 21, 2020
Middletown, NY
Blanche J. Fuller was born August 18, 1924 in Warwick, NY and died July 21, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Blanche (Kilinski) Rhein. She was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her brother, Stanley Rhein; son, Gaylord Fuller; daughter, Joyce Boniface; grandsons, Bryan and his wife, Chelsea, Jesse and his wife, Jennifer (deceased) Boniface; great-grandchildren: Brandon Boniface, Ryan Boniface and his companion Josh, Bridget Boniface and her companion Danny, and Jenna Joy Boniface.
Blanche was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church, Eastern Star, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a longtime telephone operator in NJ, and continued in Middletown, NY.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Garnet Health Medical Center who were involved with her care.
Family viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m., August 1st at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY.
Arrangements entrusted to the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com