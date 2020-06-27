Blanche Pimm
April 26, 1931 - June 26, 2020
Warwick, NY
Blanche Pimm a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY passed away June 26, 2020 in St. Anthony Hospital, Warwick. She was born April 26, 1931 in Warwick, the daughter of the late Alfred Ibbetson and Clara Wood Ibbetson.
Blanche loved to bowl, make afghans, shop, go to the Florida Seniors and spend time with family and friends. She worked as a cashier in Florida Big V and then at ShopRite in Wawick until she retired.
Besides her beloved husband Edward, she was predeceased by two sisters, Clara Barber and Virginia Casterline, and four brothers: Alfred, Edward, Charles and Richard.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Ibbetson and her sister, Betty Babbs, both of Warwick, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be held in Warwick Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
