Bobby Jarvis

January 9, 1944 - May 17, 2020

New Windsor, NY

We didn't think we'd be saying goodbye so soon as Bobby Jarvis passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bobby was born January 9, 1944 to Wreva and William Jarvis in the coal mining town of Benham, Kentucky, a place where kids ran around shoeless and inside plumbing was a luxury he didn't have.

In 1963, Bobby joined the Air Force on the buddy system with his friend, Bronlee Combs, and in 1965 he was stationed at Stewart Air Force Base where he met his wife, Lynne Jarvis (Cory). They were married in 1967, the same year he purchased his own franchise as a bakery distributor for Pepperidge Farm, a route which he worked tirelessly on until his retirement in 2008. After his retirement, he spent his time with his father-in-law Ralph, beautifying his yard, chatting with friends, and watching all kinds of sports with his son-in-law, Matthew. Bob was a strong-willed person who worked hard for all he had and expected the same out of those he met. He never threw any game he played, so if you won you knew it was fair and square! He loved all sports and was an encyclopedia for all sports facts. He loved taking care of his home but especially his yard where he was happiest!

He leaves behind his loving wife, Lynne Jarvis; daughters, Shana Jarvis and husband, Matthew Zyrkowski and Kathi Loto and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Ashley and Bethany, in addition to his brother, Ernie Jarvis and wife, Jean. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, MaryBeth; sister, Maggie Lois Davis; brothers, Jack and Johnny Jarvis and best puppies, Coco and Mandi.

A special thank you goes to those who helped with Bob's medical care; Dr. Bochner who helped give him 19 more years, Dr. Rudin, Dr. Reed, Dr. Aziz, Dr. Makam and in his final days Karen Powles and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.

For us the world has been changed forever…our hearts ache and we will miss him.

Due to COVID 19 a memorial will be planned for a later date. Please consider making a donation in Bobby's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Attn: Rachel Flannery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 or Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store