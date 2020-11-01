1/1
Bohdan "Dan" Brodyn
August 4, 1921 - October 29, 2020
Pond Eddy, NY
With a heavy heart and with deep regret my brother and I share the passing of our beloved father, Bohdan "Dan" Brodyn on October 29, 2020.
Born in Ukraine on August 4, 1921, Dan immigrated to the United States in 1947 where he met his beloved late wife, Olga Hercyk.
He is survived by his sons, Dr. Nicholas Brodyn and his wife, Genia and Roman Brodyn and his wife, Carol; grandchildren, Andrew, Adriana and two great-grandchildren. Dan is also survived by his niece, Stephanie Gisonna, nephew, Yaroslav Mulyk and brother-in-law, Bohdan Hercyk.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. A Panachyda service will be held at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity may be limited. There may be a wait. A Liturgy Mass will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2104 County Route 41, Glen Spey, NY 12737. Burial will follow in the Glen Spey Cemetery, Glen Spey, NY.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2020.
