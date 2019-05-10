|
|
Bonnie Ames
April 12, 1987 - May 8, 2019
Florida, NY
Bonnie Ames of Florida, NY, formerly of Locust Valley, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in ORMC, Middletown, NY. She was 32.
The daughter of Elizabeth Hickey Ames and Thomas Ames Sr., she was born on April 12, 1987 in Glen Cove, NY.
She was a past member of the Queen Village Queens Drum & Bugle Corp; past member of the Florida Fire Department and Town of Wallkill Ambulance Corps, and a former EMT for Rockland Mobile Care. After her accident in 2008, she showed how to be a fighter and survivor. She was an amazing woman.
She is survived by her parents of Florida, NY; brother, TJ Ames and wife Audrey; niece, Addison; grandfather, Thomas Hickey; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held during the hours of 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday May 13 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday May 14 at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christopher Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078, or to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2019