Bonnie Lee Miller
August 4, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
The angels came too soon for our precious beloved Bonnie who recently passed away at Garnet Health, Middletown NY on August 4, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born Bonnie Lee Clark in Cornwall, NY to the late Alvin M. Clark and Maryjane Farkas. Bonnie was a loving devoted wife to her soul mate Fred, a much loved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and a good friend to many who had the privilege to know her. Bonnie worked hard through the years so when she retired, she could just sit back, relax, and enjoy the simple pleasure of life to the fullest…...and she did just that. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband Fred, and taking care of her precious pets, "Amber" the ferret and "Buddy" the parakeet. Bonnie is greatly missed but we have comfort knowing she is at peace, and we will keep her close forever in our hearts.
Survivors include her spouse, Frederick L. Miller of Campbell Hall NY; sisters: Donna (Edward) Karn of Hopewell Jct NY, Marie Bennett of Endicott NY, Gloria (Tracy) Johnson of Murrells Inlet SC, Debra Clark of Cornwall NY, Eileen Mancuso of Port Charlotte FL, Linda (Joseph) Fichera of Myrtle Beach SC, Mary (Barry) Johnson of Clintondale NY, Aurelia (James) Boothe of Chester SC; brothers: John (Sherry) Clark of Cornwall NY, Donald (Patti) VanLeuven of Pine Bush NY, Frederick (Terri) Brush of Massena NY; son: Chad (Susan) Longworth of Lindale TX; grandchildren: Collin, Cade, Ashton Longworth of Lindale TX; brothers-in-law: Raymond (Cynthia) Miller, Paul (Beverly) Miller; sister-in-law: Susan Miller; uncle: Robert (Barbara) Farkas of Arizona; step-mother: Elizabeth Clark of Montgomery NY, and 30 nieces and nephews, 27 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son: Dennis Agostini Jr. and her brother-in-law: Andrew F. Miller.
Arrangements entrusted to David T. Ferguson of Washingtonville NY; at the request of the family there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Cancer Society in the memory of Bonnie L. Miller.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
