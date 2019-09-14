|
|
Bonnie MacLennan
June 29, 1949 - September 12, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Bonnie MacLennan a Pharmacy Tech with Ellenville Regional Hospital and longtime resident of the Ellenville area passed away on September 12, 2019. The daughter of late Esther and Clark MacLennan, she was born on June 29, 1949, in Los Angeles, California. She was 70 years of age, residing for many of those years in Anaheim California.
Bonnie was an avid equestrian, spending many hours with her horses and best friend Lorraine Lux. She enjoyed spending time in her garden with her constant canine companions. You could also find her supporting her loved ones down at the race track.
Her survivors include her son, Devon MacLennan; her longtime companion, Ralph (Billy) Davis; and her cousins: Susi May and her husband, Bill Ramsdale, Tommy May, and Jimmy May. She considered her colleagues at Ellenville Regional Hospital to be a significant part of her family.
She was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Esther and Joseph Savage, as well as her father, Clark MacLennan, and her brother, Rory MacLennan.
We would like to thank Doctor Alexander Shoushtari and the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital, as well as David Williams PA and the staff at Ellenville Regional Hospital for the amazing and loving care they provided Bonnie during her long courageous battle with melanoma.
The family will host a celebration of life on Sunday September 22, 2019 at The White Wolf Restaurant in Napanoch, New York from the hours of 2pm to 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Ellenville Regional Hospital, 10 Healthy Way, Ellenville NY 12428 or Equine Rescue, PO Box 17 Pine Bush, NY 12566 in memory of Bonnie.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019