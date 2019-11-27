Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Ulrichs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Sue Ulrichs


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Sue Ulrichs Obituary
Bonnie Sue Ulrichs
March 27, 1964 - November 23, 2019
Honesdale, PA
Bonnie Sue Ulrichs, age 55 of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, formerly a long time resident of Cuddebackville, NY, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1964 in Goshen, New York, the daughter of the late John and Mabel Stevens Carey.
Bonnie worked as an assembler for Kolmar Labs, Inc in Port Jervis. She married Gary Ulrichs who pre-deceased her.
Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Ann Ulrichs at home and Heather Marie Carey; her brother, John Carey, Jr. of Sparrowbush; her brothers-in-law, Douglas Ulrichs and his wife, Diane of Huguenot, NY, Robert Ulrichs and his wife, Denise of Sparrowbush, and Mike Ulrichs and his wife, Pam of Honesdale, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was pre-deceased by her brother, Oliver Lee Carey.
Services are private at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Interment will take place in the Spring in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -