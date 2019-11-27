|
Bonnie Sue Ulrichs
March 27, 1964 - November 23, 2019
Honesdale, PA
Bonnie Sue Ulrichs, age 55 of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, formerly a long time resident of Cuddebackville, NY, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1964 in Goshen, New York, the daughter of the late John and Mabel Stevens Carey.
Bonnie worked as an assembler for Kolmar Labs, Inc in Port Jervis. She married Gary Ulrichs who pre-deceased her.
Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Ann Ulrichs at home and Heather Marie Carey; her brother, John Carey, Jr. of Sparrowbush; her brothers-in-law, Douglas Ulrichs and his wife, Diane of Huguenot, NY, Robert Ulrichs and his wife, Denise of Sparrowbush, and Mike Ulrichs and his wife, Pam of Honesdale, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was pre-deceased by her brother, Oliver Lee Carey.
Services are private at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Interment will take place in the Spring in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019