|
|
Bonny J. Lass
June 2, 1951 - June 9, 2019
Godeffroy, NY
Bonny J. Lass age 68 of Godeffroy, NY passed away June 9, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Bonny was born on June 2, 1951, in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late William H. and Grace E. (Smith) Lass.
Bonny graduated from Port Jervis High School and continued her education at SUNY Cobleskill earning her associates degree in equine sciences. Bonny developed a passion for horses early in life and was a member of the Orange County 4-H. She later became a leader in the Orange County 4-H program and developed the Horse Wrangler's Club with her mother Grace.
She was the owner and operator of Bonny Lass Stable in Godeffroy, NY. Bonny was dedicated to the riding instruction of numerous young students throughout her work in 4-H and her stable, and also enjoyed transporting horses to many different places throughout the Northeast. Bonny was a long time member of the Western Hudson Valley Professional Horseman's Association and a former Board of Director of the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society.
Bonny is survived by her loving daughter Alexa Lass and her companion Daniel Richner of Easton, PA – Alexa was her pride and joy and meant so much to Bonny. She is also survived by her brother Daniel Lass and his wife Elizabeth of Shutesbury, Massachusetts, her brother William T. Lass and his wife Pamela of Port Jervis, her sister, Deborah Lass of Port Jervis, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2-5 PM, Thursday, June 13, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Hudson Valley Horseman's Assoc., (Memorial Scholarship Fund) PO Box 336, Montgomery, NY. 12549.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 11 to June 12, 2019