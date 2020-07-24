Bozena A. Bogacki
June 12, 1950 - July 21, 2020
Liberty, NY
Bozena A. Bogacki of Liberty, NY, a retired housekeeper for the Racino in Monticello, NY and a long time area resident, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, NY. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Lucjan Soja and Apolonia Zygadlo, she was born June 12, 1950 in Szczecin, Poland.
Bozena was a communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Liberty, NY; she enjoyed tending to her vast indoor and outdoor plant and floral creations; she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
Survivors include her husband, Edmund Bogacki at home; one daughter, Margaret Jackson and her husband, Jarod of Rock Hill, NY; one brother, Michal Soja and his wife, Teresa Soja of Norwalk, CT; one grandson, Edmund Lorenzen and his wife, Sarah of Mesa, AZ; one granddaughter, Amanda Jackson of Rock Hill, NY; two great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m., Monday, July 27th in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Social distancing guidelines must be met, a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home; facemasks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon, Monday, July 27 in St. Peter's Church, 264 No. Main Street, Liberty, NY. Father Edward Bader will officiate. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com
