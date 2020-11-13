Bradley HoughtalingNovember 3, 1945 - November 7, 2020Monroe, NC - Formerly of Neversink, NYBradley Houghtaling, 75 of Monroe, NC went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 7th. He was at home with his loving family by his side.Brad was born November 3, 1945 in Liberty, NY to the Late Harriet (Sackett) Houghtaling and Virgil (Budge) Houghtaling. Brad spent most of his life in Neversink, NY before retiring to Monroe, NC 1½ years ago.Brad was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and served in Vietnam. He was an avid NASCAR and Dirt Track racing fan. He could be found most Saturday nights at the races with his loving granddaughter, Brookelynn and his best friend Pip.Prior to his retirement in 2005, Brad worked for Kantrowitz Bros. in Woodridge, NY and The Town of Neversink Highway Dept.Brad leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Evelyn (Eck) Houghtaling; his daughters: Kimberly Houghtaling of Monroe, NC and Katielyn Crew and his loving granddaughter, Brookelynn Houghtaling of Hemby Bridge, NC; his brother, Carl Houghtaling; his sister, Debbie Dubas and several nieces and nephews.Brad was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Union County, NC at 700 West Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28112 or Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4013 New Town Rd., Waxhaw, NC 28173.Holland Funeral Home of Monroe handled the arrangements for the family.