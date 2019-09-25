|
Bradley K. Sutton
June 21, 1936 - September 23, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Bradley K. Sutton, 83, of Newburgh, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 23, 2019. The son of the late Kenneth and Roberta (Kirkpatrick) Sutton, he was born on June 21, 1936 in Newburgh.
Bradley graduated from Marlboro High School, and upon graduating he joined the United States National Guard. After his service, he worked as a truck driver for McLean Trucking. Bradley was a 40 year member of the Town of Newburgh Volunteer Ambulance Corps and attended Meadow Hill Reformed Church. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather whose interests included classic cars, camping, fishing, music, hot dogs, and meeting his Newburgh Auto Auction friends every Friday morning for coffee at McDonald's. He also loved to make people laugh.
Bradley is survived and will be missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Theresa (Belladone) Sutton, at home; children: Kevin Sutton of Montana, Keith (Amy) Sutton of Wallkill, Kristy (Dave) Stillwell of New Windsor and Kathy Hamilton of Newburgh; grandchildren: Jennifer Sutton, Rachel Brown, Tim Sutton, Eric Sutton, Kyle Sutton, Randy Sutton, Jayden Hamilton and Victoria Stillwell; 4 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Carole Volk, Marilyn Swenson and Dennis Sutton. In honor of Dennis and keeping with Bradley's wishes, his brother will be interred with him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at Meadow Hill Reformed Church, Newburgh, with interment following in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bradley's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at ; or Meadow Hill Reformed Church, 211 Fletcher Dr. N, Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019