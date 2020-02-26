|
|
Brandon E. Crespi
February 16, 1996 - February 24, 2020
Plattekill, NY
Brandon E. Crespi, a lifetime Plattekill resident, entered into rest on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 24.
Son of Catherine A. Oncher and the late Jesus Manny Crespi, he was born on February 16, 1996 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He was a self employed car detailer in the Plattekill area. A 2014 graduate of Wallkill High School, Brandon also attended Dutchess Community College and Nassau Community College. While in school he was an avid wrestler, and competed up to sections with the high school Varsity Team.
Brandon had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor that he shared with many people.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Catherine of Plattekill; a stepmother, Mildred Crespi of Plattekill; four brothers: Daniel Spotards of the Town of Newburgh, John Crespi Oncher and his fiancée, Joanne Lim of Queens, Jesus Manny Crespi, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Wallkill, and Juan M. Crespi of Plattekill; two sisters, Diane Horton and her husband, Timothy of Plattekill and Lizzette Crespi Mascaro and her husband, Eduardo of Plattekill; nieces and nephews: Gabby and Kasen Spotards, Brandon, Brian, Jessica, Jesse Jr., Alexander, Jude, Jasmin, Juan, Kevin, Cheyanne, Jakob and Gabriel; good friends: Beau, Anthony and Ava.
In addition to his father, Brandon is predeceased by his beloved dog, Satan, who he had a special bond with.
A Celebration of Brandon's Life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, NY with a Service to follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date at St. Charles Cemetery, Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations in Brandon's memory can be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, NY 12401.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020