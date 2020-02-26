Home

POWERED BY

Services
White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Crespi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon E. Crespi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandon E. Crespi Obituary
Brandon E. Crespi
February 16, 1996 - February 24, 2020
Plattekill, NY
Brandon E. Crespi, a lifetime Plattekill resident, entered into rest on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 24.
Son of Catherine A. Oncher and the late Jesus Manny Crespi, he was born on February 16, 1996 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He was a self employed car detailer in the Plattekill area. A 2014 graduate of Wallkill High School, Brandon also attended Dutchess Community College and Nassau Community College. While in school he was an avid wrestler, and competed up to sections with the high school Varsity Team.
Brandon had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor that he shared with many people.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Catherine of Plattekill; a stepmother, Mildred Crespi of Plattekill; four brothers: Daniel Spotards of the Town of Newburgh, John Crespi Oncher and his fiancée, Joanne Lim of Queens, Jesus Manny Crespi, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Wallkill, and Juan M. Crespi of Plattekill; two sisters, Diane Horton and her husband, Timothy of Plattekill and Lizzette Crespi Mascaro and her husband, Eduardo of Plattekill; nieces and nephews: Gabby and Kasen Spotards, Brandon, Brian, Jessica, Jesse Jr., Alexander, Jude, Jasmin, Juan, Kevin, Cheyanne, Jakob and Gabriel; good friends: Beau, Anthony and Ava.
In addition to his father, Brandon is predeceased by his beloved dog, Satan, who he had a special bond with.
A Celebration of Brandon's Life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, NY with a Service to follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date at St. Charles Cemetery, Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations in Brandon's memory can be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, NY 12401.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -