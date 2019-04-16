|
Brandon J. Zale
September 25, 1992 - April 14, 2019
Campbell Hall, New York
Brandon J. Zale, 26, entered into rest unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home. The son of Russell and Tricia (Joyce) Zale, he was born September 25, 1992 in Suffern, NY.
Brandon belonged to the Painters Union and worked for District Nine–Finishing Trades Union, and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Jamie Zale of Tampa, FL; grandmother, Gloria Zale of Cornwall, NY; Aunt Maryanne of Sarasota, FL; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Ann Joyce, grandfathers, Alex Zale and Pop Pop Vincent Joyce, and Uncle Vincent Joyce Jr.
Brandon will be missed by many for his kind heart, quiet sense of humor, and his smile that would light up a room.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brooks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Pocono Mountain Recovery Center, 3437 PA-715, Henryville, PA 18332.To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019