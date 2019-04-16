Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Zale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon J. Zale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brandon J. Zale Obituary
Brandon J. Zale
September 25, 1992 - April 14, 2019
Campbell Hall, New York
Brandon J. Zale, 26, entered into rest unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home. The son of Russell and Tricia (Joyce) Zale, he was born September 25, 1992 in Suffern, NY.
Brandon belonged to the Painters Union and worked for District Nine–Finishing Trades Union, and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Jamie Zale of Tampa, FL; grandmother, Gloria Zale of Cornwall, NY; Aunt Maryanne of Sarasota, FL; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Ann Joyce, grandfathers, Alex Zale and Pop Pop Vincent Joyce, and Uncle Vincent Joyce Jr.
Brandon will be missed by many for his kind heart, quiet sense of humor, and his smile that would light up a room.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brooks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Pocono Mountain Recovery Center, 3437 PA-715, Henryville, PA 18332.To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now