Brandon Scott Sanok

January 11, 1997 - June 23, 2019

Westtown, NY

Brandon Scott Sanok, beloved son, brother, grandson and friend, died unexpectedly as a result of a car accident on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was 22 years old.

The first born son of Scott and Jane Sanok, Brandon was born on January 11, 1997 in Goshen, NY. Brandon was a 2015 graduate of Minisink Valley High School and was a hard worker throughout his entire life. He was the distillery manager for Hopsy in Queens, NY and also worked at Warwick Winery part time.

Brandon delighted both of his parents. He was his Mom's buddy –he went everywhere with her- and he was his Dad's bowling and fishing partner. He was full of personality; Brandon was a social butterfly. He loved chatting, window shopping and cooking. He took care of all of his friends and family. God has gotten a good angel.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Jonathan at home; his grandparents, Walter and Roberta Heller and Edmund and Barbara Sanok, his girlfriend Adona, who was the love of his life, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 626 Co. Rt 22, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will follow in Unionville Cemetery at Waterloo, Waterloo Road, Westtown, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019