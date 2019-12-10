Home

Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brenda Peterson


1956 - 2019
Brenda Peterson Obituary
Brenda Peterson
December 26, 1956 - December 6, 2019
Vails Gate, NY
Brenda Peterson of Vails Gate, NY, a therapist for Occupations Inc. for thirty five years, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall hospital Newburgh. She was 62.
Brenda is the daughter of Catherine Casholle McMillian and the late Russell McMillian; she was born on December 26, 1956 in Newburgh, NY.
Brenda is survived by one daughter, Tina Newell; four grandchildren, Elana and Eric Newell, Kayla and Kara Copertino. In addition to her father Brenda is predeceased by one daughter, Christie Copertino.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
