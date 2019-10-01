|
Brian Charles Mulkeen
March 3, 1986 - September 29, 2019
Bronx, NY
Heroic police officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, died in the early hours of 29th September 2019 in the line of duty while investigating gang activity as a member of The Bronx Anti-Crime Unit. He saved the lives of other members of his unit by alerting them early and wrestling a criminal to the ground, displaying the incredible courage, bravery, care, and commitment that was natural for Brian, a "born leader" and "a man for others".
Officer Mulkeen was born on 3rd March 1986 in Suffern, NY to Camille and Brian Mulkeen, and was raised in Monroe, NY. He graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 2004, where he served as Class President. He then graduated with a bachelor's degree in Finance in 2008 from Fordham University, where he was also a standout track-and-field star. He was a two-year field captain for the track and field team, competing in the weight throw and hammer throw. This year, he joined his alma mater as a volunteer throwing coach.
Prior to joining the force, Mulkeen worked at Merrill Lynch, but left the financial industry to pursue his passion to serve and protect others. He began his career as a dispatcher for the Town of Tuxedo Police Department, and then graduated from Ulster County Law Enforcement Training Group program where he was Squad Leader. Shortly thereafter, he pursued his dream to become a NYPD police offer, first joining The Bronx's 48th Precinct before moving to The Bronx Anti-Crime Unit in 2017 – a plainclothes team that focuses on making gun arrests and responding to violent crime.
Mulkeen served in the NYPD for nearly seven years and dedicated his life every day to making the streets of New York City safer. He was well-known throughout NYPD and his community for his supreme dedication and commitment to the force. He was the recipient of at least five Excellence in Police Duties awards and served as an inspiration to his team to achieve more on behalf of others. In his time with the NYPD, he made more than 260 arrests – more than half of them for felonies - and pulled 40 guns off the streets.
Mulkeen is survived by his parents, Camille and Brian; sister, Erin; brother, Eric; girlfriend, Sherry; Eric's girlfriend, Deanna; and countless other family members who held him in the highest esteem as a remarkable human being. He had recently purchased a home in Yorktown Heights with Sherry, also an NYPD officer, in the 44th precinct, and was beloved within his new community while also leaving a lasting impression on his community in Monroe, NY, where he was raised.
Mulkeen was incredibly devoted to his community and his family including Sherry, and was well-known for the respect he exhibited toward others, intelligence, love for children and music, and incredible sense of humor.
His family paid tribute to him: "Brian was simply a remarkable human being – the best person in the world to have in your life. He was a natural leader because of his genuine and honest nature and brought a sense of protection and comfort to any situation. He was so compassionate, devoted, and was always there for anyone in their time of need. Brian always had a strong and commanding presence and dedicated his life to making the world around him better. We couldn't be prouder, and hope he continues to serve as an inspiration to others. He will never be forgotten and was loved by everyone. He is a true hero."
In lieu of flowers please make memoral donations to the NYC PBA Widows and Children's Fund, at the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, 125 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004-2400.
His wake will be held this Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush Funeral Home at 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. The funeral mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church at 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019