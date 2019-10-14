Home

Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
3 Hudson Street
Chester, NY 10918
(845) 469-2525
Brian Clark Obituary
Brian Clark
October 8, 2019
Goshen, NY
Brian Clark, age 49 of Goshen, NY, a former lifelong resident of Chester, NY, passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born in 1969 in the Bronx, NY to Geri Clark and the late Henry J. Clark.
Brian worked as a concierge at the Starrett Lehigh Building in New York City for the past 29 years.
Brian enjoyed his vacations with his family, any place near the beach.
He is survived by wife, Lubia and his son, Richard Clark, both of Goshen, NY; his mother, Geri Clark; his brothers, Harry Clark and Tom Clark; his twin sister, Christine Clark, and nephew Ryan Clark, who all loved him dearly. His mom states he was a loving caring, little daredevil, full of energy and curiosity.
A public wake will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church located at 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918.
Cremation will follow at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.
Memorial contributions in Brian's name to the NAMI.org (National Alliance on Mental Health) or mail to: 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203, which would be appreciated by the family. 703-524-7600.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to our funeral home, or to offer an online memorial please visit: www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
