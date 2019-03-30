|
Brian E. Bigert
May 17, 1982 - March 21, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC & Slate Hill, NY
Brian E. Bigert of Myrtle Beach, SC and a longtime resident of Slate Hill, NY, passed away on March 21, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained from a pedestrian hit and run accident. He was 36.
The son of the late Henry J. Bigert Jr. and Jean Deutsch Bigert, he was born on May 17, 1982 in Warwick, NY. Brian was a graduate of Minisink Valley High School and Saint Leo's University. He worked primarily as a server and loved talking with people.
He is survived by his mother, Jean and his brother, Matthew J. Bigert and his wife, Jaime; his three nieces: Madeline, Anna, and Kayla. He is also survived by his uncles, aunts and many cousins.
Brian was a very special man who choose to help others by being an organ donor.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship fund in memory of Brian Bigert. Grand Strand Health c/o Volunteer Director, 809 82nd Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. Middletown, N.Y. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019