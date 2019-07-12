|
Brian Edward Lienemann
May 4, 1972 - July 7, 2019
Goshen, NY
Brian Edward Lienemann, a Senior Technologist and resident of Goshen, NY died unexpectedly at home July 7th, 2019. He was 47.
Brian is survived by his wife, Meredith Lienemann (nee' Stiles); daughters, Catherine and Abigail, son Russell Stiles; grandparents, Gene and Margaret Lienemann, grandmother Kathleen Horton, mother Shirley Campbell, brother Curtis Lienemann and a large extended family filled with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his father Steven E. Lienemann and brother, Adam Campbell.
Brian was born on May 4, 1972 to Steven and Shirley Lienemann. He graduated the University of Phoenix with a degree in accounting and worked as an integrations specialist in the financial industry for many years. From a young age, Brian had a passion for medicine and aspired to be doctor. He was proud to serve in the United States Army as an Operating Room Specialist. On February 14th, 2004 he married Meredith, and daughters, Catherine and Abigail arrived in quick succession. They were the loves of his life and the world knew it.
Brian was a devoted father, son and husband who loved books, movies, traveling and showing his children the world. He also enjoyed his farm and good friends. He was a skilled problem solver who would take on the challenges of work and home, and a kind and generous friend to many. He had a soft spot for the underdog and the long shots and was always at the ready to jump in and lend a hand anywhere. He and his beaming smile will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14 from at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A private Memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.; to leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 12 to July 13, 2019