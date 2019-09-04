|
|
Brian G. Rogers
July 10, 1950 - September 2, 2019
Mountain Dale, NY
Brian Rogers passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home in Mountain Dale with his wife by his side. He was born in Yonkers to Hoyt and Agnes Rogers on July 10, 1950 and later moved to Mountain Dale in 1963.
Brian served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of one of our Nation's highest award, the Silver Star. From 1970 to 1974, Brian took great pride in being a New York State Corrections Officer. He retired from the Dept. of Corrections after being severely injured in an altercation with an inmate. He was also a Real Estate Appraiser, owning his own business for over 30 years and was very well respected in the industry.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; two daughters: Jennifer (John) and Shannon (Kevin); two sons: Eric Petersen (Kristie) and Paul Petersen (Reyna); and two brothers: Hoyt and David. He was also blessed with six granddaughters: Emily, Emma, Olivia, Addison, Ainsley and Riley. How his face would light up when he saw his grandchildren and would always talk about them to all who knew him. They were truly the light of his life. He has a special plaque mounted on his computer reading "The Future is Female."
Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, September 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty.
A special thank you goes out to the Oncology staff at Crystal Run Healthcare, to Dr. Kondagunta, nurses Tammy, Jackie and Shannon for their caring and deep concern, and Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties or the loving care and support, especially Brandi and Jamie.
In lieu of flowers, Brian would like contributions to be made to in his memory: www.giftfunds.stjude.org/BrianGRogers
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019