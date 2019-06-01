Home

Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
Brian J. Fagan

Brian J. Fagan Obituary
Brian J. Fagan
February 5, 1960 - May 28, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Brian J. Fagan of Greenwood Lake, a construction worker, passed away on May 28, 2019 in St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, NY. He was 59.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. James Fagan, he was born on February 5, 1960 in Nyack, NY.
In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his wife, Mary Lally at home; his children: Nicole, Brian and Quinn Fagan; his brothers: Kevin and Mickey and his sisters: Eileen and Kathleen. He is also survived by his two grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019
