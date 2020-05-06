Brian James Thornton
October 27, 1978 - May 5, 2020
Goshen, NY
Brian James Thornton, 41, of Goshen, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Brian was born October 27, 1978 in Goshen, NY, the son of James J. Thornton and Ruthann (Bausch) Thornton.
He was a Goshen High School graduate and had a love for traveling, fishing and enjoyed playing and watching soccer. He was a long time avid follower of the American Rock Band Phish.
He is survived by his mother, Ruthann Thornton of Goshen; father, James Thornton and his wife, Kathleen of Washingtonville; sister, Kellie Thaxton and husband, Rick of Raymond, WA; brother, Sean Thornton and wife, Sherry of Goshen. He is also survived by a niece and four nephews, Riley and Harley Thaxton, Liam, Declan and Owen Thornton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Dorothy Thornton and James and Ruth Bausch.
Services will be private with family only.
Due to the ongoing health crisis a Celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.