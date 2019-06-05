Brian Keith "Louie" Magill

February 2, 1958 - May 30, 2019

Sparrowbush, NY

Mr. Brian Keith "Louie" Magill of Sparrowbush, NY died Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was 61. He was born February 2, 1958 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of the late Norman Magill and Emilie Rohwerder Magill. Brian served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1978.

Surviving are his loving mother, Emilie Magillof Sparrowbush, NY; brothers: Ken Magill and his wife, Yvonn of Vernon, NJ, Scott Magill and his wife, Jacqueline of Sparrowbush, NY; sister: Kimberly Haske of Advance, MO; six nephews; nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his nephew, Joshua Magill.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Brian's name to: National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1730 M Street NW, Suite 705, Washington, DC 20036 or nchv.org

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 845.856.5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 5 to June 7, 2019