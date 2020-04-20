|
|
Brian Keith Ruger
February 1, 1956 - April 18, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Brian Keith Ruger, age 64 of Montgomery, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bloomingburg on April 18, 2020. The son of the late William G. Ruger Sr. and Helen E. O'Connor, he was born on February 1, 1956 in Middletown, NY.
Brian worked as a tractor trailer driver for New Penn Motor Freight for 28 years in Newburgh, NY. Brian had a deep passion for fishing and was quite the fishermen. He loved the New York Jets. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include: Sandy Mangione Weller (Longtime Partner); three daughters, Shannon Coakley (husband Dennis), Melisa Ruger, Christine Ferwerda (husband Joel); son, Brian Kyle Ruger; mother, Helen E. O'Connor; sister, Ranae A. Ruger; brother, Sean O'Connor; nephew, Seamus Ruger (wife Stephanie); niece, Ella O'Connor; seven grandchildren; a close extended family, Lindsay Rizzo (husband Michael) and children Savannah and Chase and Jay Weller; many family members and friends.
Brian was predeceased by his father, William G. Ruger Sr.; brother, William G. Ruger Jr.; his Paternal and Maternal Grandparents.
Cremation will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home., Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020