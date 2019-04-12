|
Brian L. Kanoff
February 8, 1954 - April 6, 2019
Westtown, NY
Brian L. Kanoff, a retired longtime employee of the Middletown School District Buildings and Grounds Department and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on April 6, 2019 at his home. He was 65.
The son of the late Richard and Eda Lacey Kanoff, he was born on February 8, 1954 in Middletown, NY.
Brian was a longtime member and former line officer for the Excelsior Hook and Ladder Co. in Middletown, N.Y.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Vavricka Kanoff at home; his son, Daniel Charles Emerson Kanoff and his wife, Jennifer of Praireville, LA and Jennifer Leigh Harrington and her husband, Donald of Myrtle Beach, SC. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard Thomas Kanoff of Newburgh, Carl E. Kanoff of Candor, NY; his sisters, Linda Kanoff of Las Vegas, NV and Kathy Caggiano of Augusta, KS; his grandchildren: Major Kanoff, Leyla M. Harrington, William P. Harrington, Molly A. Harrington, and Kendra L. Harrington; his mother-in-law, Mary Vavricka and his nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday April 15 with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown. Burial will follow in the Ridgebury Cemetery, Ridgebury, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019