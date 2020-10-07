Brian Lee Decker
October 11, 1971 - October 6, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Brian Lee Decker of Bloomingburg, a local union carpenter and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 48.
The son of Brenda Pellew Bernard and the late Benjamin C. Decker Jr., he was born October 11, 1971 in Middletown.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda and stepfather, Butch Bernard; his wife, Donna Medina Decker; six kids: Linda Medina, Christopher Berry, Callie-Jo Decker, Catalina Sherwood, Melissa Decker and Emily Cuttler; fifteen grandchildren; a brother, Benjamin Decker; a sister, Amber Decker; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and a great family man.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 12:00 noon at 12 Pine Street in Bloomingburg.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
