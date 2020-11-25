Brian M. Restuccia

January 5, 1988 - November 20, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Brian M. Restuccia, 32, passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020. Brian was a lifelong resident of New Windsor, NY. He graduated high school at NFA in 2006. Brian was a 4th generation drywall contractor in the family business that his great grandfather started. Brian was a loving son, brother and father. He loved to be around family and friends and was always there to lend a helping hand with his unforgettable smile and laughter.

Brian was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting. In the summers, when Brian wasn't working, you could find him at his favorite fishing spots. He especially loved teaching his daughter, Isabella, to fish. His brother Mike will forever miss his "Chauffeur without the hat".

Brian is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Victor Anthony Albert Sr. and Philip Anthony Restuccia; his uncles, Mark Restuccia and Mark Degrote.

Brian is survived by his loving parents, Phil Restuccia and Vivian Albert; his daughter, Isabella Restuccia and her mother, Lara Rickerson; brothers, Michael Restuccia and Philip Restuccia; sister-in-law, Nicole Restuccia; grandparents, Sis and Sid Willis; and grandmother, Jennie Restuccia. He is also survived by his nieces, Clementine, Elsie and Harper; nephews, Joel and Henry; best friend, Matt; his many cousins, aunts and uncles who loved him so.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 29th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hudson Valley Funeral Home at 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553. Due to Covid 19, there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time and facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 30th, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church on 301 Ann St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Face covering must be worn at all times in the Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery New Windsor, NY.

Donations can be made in Brian's name to the Hudson Valley food banks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store