Brian Robert Clemens
August 15, 1958 - October 30, 2020
Monticello, NY and formerly of Hicksville, NY
Brian Robert Clemens of Monticello, NY and formerly of Hicksville, NY died Friday, October 30, 2020 at home with this family by his side. He was 62.
He was born August 15, 1958 in New York, NY the son of the late Robert Joseph Clemens and the late Florence Teresa Curtin Clemens.
Brian married Karen Sue Kehlenbeck 16 years ago on April 9, 2004 in Bloomingburg, NY.
He worked as a Truck Driver for Fresenius Medical Care in Chester, NY.
A family statement read: "Brian was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved to go fishing and was dedicated to his loving family."
Surviving are his wife: Karen Clemens at home; daughter: Kayla Sisco and her husband, Scott of Middletown, NY; son:Mathew Kobo and his wife, Michelle of Monticello, NY; two brothers: Robert "Bob" Clemens and his wife, Rose JeanneGreenville, NC and Craig Clemens and his wife, Noreen of Bayshore, NY; grandson: Patrick Sisco; aunt: Suzie Fitzsimmons of Milford, PA; also several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from Noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, November 5 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main St., Port Jervis followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718
Arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 845.856.5191; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com