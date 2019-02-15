|
Bruce Arthur Madden
February 15, 1932 - February 13, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Bruce Arthur Madden, age 86, of Jeffersonville, NY passed away on February 13, 2019 at Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility from Parkinson and Alzheimer disease. He was born on February 15,1932 in Oceanside, New York.
He lived in Rockville Center, NY with his parents Arthur and Wilma Madden and a sister, Patricia and brother, Kenneth. After high school , he joined the Air Force and served four years, including an assignment in Tripoli during the Korean War.
He married Muriel Joy Smith in 1957 in California and then attended Heald College in San Francisco where he obtained his electrical engineering degree. Bruce worked as a Vendor Quality Representative for Source Surveillance Services, Inc. from 1990 until he retired after 2007. He also had been employed by Unisys, Sperry (assigned to work in Tel-Aviv, Israel) Boeing (worked in Huntsville, Alabama 1962-1966) where he wrote the first article of inspection for Saturn NASA. Bruce enjoyed his work, traveling and visiting every gun and antique shop he could locate.
Joann Chellis married Bruce in 1994; they enjoyed the Antrim, friends and the combined family they established. Bruce loved to talk guns and cars and was knowledgeable in both subjects.
He is survived by his wife, Joann; daughter, Susan (Brian) Camper and their two daughters, Kaitlin and Jessica; and his brother, Kenny (Kathy). Also, by Linda Old (Robin) and her daughters, Sarah and Nicole: Elliott James Moran (Jodi) and their children, Jamie and Joseph: and Edwin Peter Moran (Barbara) and their children, Edwin Peter, Jr. and Emma. Nieces , nephews and longtime friend, Joan VonGlahn also survive.
His service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Kenoza Lake Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Jeffersonville Presbyterian Cemetery in the summer.
A special thanks to Dr. Weiss and his staff, Achieve and their wonderful staff, and family and friends.
Memorial donations can be forwarded to Sullivan County Veterans Coalition, P.O. Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701 or to the Kenoza Lake Methodist Church, Attention Linda Tyler, P.O. Box 117, Kenoza Lake, NY 12750.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019