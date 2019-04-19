|
|
Bruce Edward Doty
October 2, 1932 - April 18, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Bruce E. Doty, a Retired School Teacher for the Pine Bush Central School District and longtime resident of the area passed away on April 18, 2019 at Woodland Pond Retirement Community in New Paltz. He was 86.
The son of the late Frank LeRoy Doty and Viola Lillian Wilson Doty, was born on October 2, 1932 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include his son, Mark Doty and wife, Linda of Pine Bush, daughter, Nani Bautochka and husband, John of New Paltz, NY; grandchildren: Casey Bannon and husband, Ryan, Amy Doty, Sarah Bautochka, Emily Czaplicki and husband, Peter; one great-grandchild; Cole Bannon. Bruce is predeceased by his wife, Ruth Cox Doty and son, Ted Leroy Doty.
There will be no calling hours. Burial of ashes will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24th at Hopewell Presbyterian Cemetery in Thompson Ridge, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, NY, 12401.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019