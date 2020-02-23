Home

Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Bruce G. Randzin

Bruce G. Randzin
February 16, 1942 - February 19, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Bruce G. Randzin of Wallkill, NY passed away on February 19, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He had just turned 78.
Born February 16, 1942 in Passaic, New Jersey, he is the son of Mary and Louis Randzin. Bruce graduated from Newburgh Free Academy High School. Following graduation he attended Orange County Community College and then continued with the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in business and graduating with honors with a bachelor's degree. He worked for the family business at Randzin Electronics until his father's death upon which he moved out to Arizona. Returning back to Wallkill area, he worked for the Newburgh School district as a computer technician until he retired.
Throughout his life he was a member of different fish and game clubs and a life member of the NRA. He volunteered for over ten years for the Plattekill Ambulance Corp and was a board member of the Plattekill library. In later years he was stricken with cancer. He was a loving, caring husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Anna at home; his son, Bruce and his wife, Kate Randzin of Northville NY; his daughter, Susan Randzin-Cunningham and her husband, Archie; grandsons, Alex and Logan Randzin along with their mother Veronica, as well as Bruce and Kate's son, Chase and Sue and Archie's children: Dakota, Jordan, Sarah and Savanah.
Bruce's ability to help any and all who needed it was a blessing to everyone around him and most importantly to family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A service is being held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th at the Garden Reformed Church, 166 Main St. Gardiner NY.
Flowers can be sent to the church for Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to .
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
