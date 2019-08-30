|
Bruce G. Tolen
December 15, 1934 - August 28, 2019
Goshen, NY
Bruce G. Tolen, age 84 of Goshen, entered into rest Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home in Goshen. Bruce was born December 15, 1934 in Bronx, NY. He is the son of the late Alan and the late Ruth (Charnow) Tolen. He married Marilyn Ostrowski on April 27, 1957 at St. Stanislaw church in Maspeth Queens. He was a Korean War Veteran. He loved traveling the world with his wife, raising award winning African violets, orchids and his family.
He was employed by Fair-rite Products, Wallkill, NY as a Sales and Quality Control Manager. After retiring he volunteered for 12 years at Horton and Orange Regional Medical Center, amassing a total of 1996 hours. He also worked part time for five years at the information desk at Glen Arden.
He is survived by his wife: Marilyn (Ostrowski) Tolen; children: Marc Tolen and his wife, Joanne, Lori Tolen and her partner, Eric McLamb and Alicia Tolen; grandchildren: Alexander Tolen, Nicholas Tolen, Dustin Harmon and his wife, Aundrea, Brianne Harmon and her wife, Natasha, Connor Harmon and Emily Fonseca.
There will be a celebration of his life from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY with the funeral service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
