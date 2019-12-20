|
|
Bruce R. Cox
January 26, 1968 - December 19, 2019
Liberty, NY
Bruce R. Cox of Liberty, NY passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was 51.
He was the son of Daphne Giles Eggler and the late Marvin Grant Cox, born on January 26, 1968 in Liberty, NY.
Bruce was a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Liberty for many years. He was an avid hunter and member of the Peters Hunting Club in Willowemoc, where he served as past president. He was very active in his community; he served as past President of the Liberty Fire Department, Little League coach and youth football coach. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and instilled in his children the importance in helping others. He was a very selfless man and a truly nice person to be around. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend; he will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Christine Smith-Cox, his children, Taylor Marie and Andrew Grant Cox; his mother, Daphne Eggler; his sister, Tracy Ross and her husband, Kenneth; mother and father-in-law, Marie and George Smith; sisters-in-law, Linda Smith, Coleen Smith Loughney and her husband, David Blough, and Susan Boles and her husband, Scott; his nieces, Esti and Alli Ross, Samantha Boles; nephews, Ryan Loughney, Nicholas Boles, and Luca Smith; several aunts and uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 1278. A Firematic Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday, December 22. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23. Interment will follow at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery, Grahamsville, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information, please call 845-434-7363 or visit our website at www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019