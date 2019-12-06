|
|
Bruce T. Bouton
September 19, 1936 - November 20, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Bruce T. Bouton of New Windsor, NY a retired Operating Engineer for Local 825, passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019, he was 83. The son of the late Howard and Ethel Bouton. Bruce was born on September 19, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY. He is the widow of Marion Bouton.
Bruce is survived by two sons, Jeffrey and his partner, Barbara, and Peter Bouton; four grandchildren: Christen, Courtney, Brittany, and Peter, several nieces and nephews. Bruce is predeceased by one son, Tod Bouton and two brothers, Richard and Donald Bouton.
The family would to thank the nurse at Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill on 2 West for their care and support.
Funeral services were private.
Arrangements under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019