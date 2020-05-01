Bruce T. Seabrook
February 21, 1954 - April 26, 2020
Middletown, NY
Bruce T. Seabrook passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at home with his wife and children at his side. He was 66.
Bruce was a twin born to the late Geraldine Fulse-Williams and Alonzo Seabrook on February 21, 1954 in New York, NY.
Bruce was employed at Bronx VA Medical Center and retired with 37 years of service as Chief Biological Technician. Due to his love of animals, he pursued a second career at Ani-Mall Pet Hospital in Middletown, NY. He fully retired in 2018.
Bruce was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bruce and his wife affectionately called each other "Lubby". His smile brightened any room. He will be remembered for his warm sense of humor and his passion for cruising.
Survivors include his childhood sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Germaine Seabrook; daughter, Donetta Seabrook-Burley and husband, Nathaniel; son, Bruce T. Seabrook II, Tiara and Travis Young whom he raised. He also leaves his precious and only grandchild, "Tay" Burley. He is further survived by mother-in-law, Thelma Tulloch and companion; brother-in-law, Darryl McPhail and companion; sister-in-law, Keisha Nichols and companion, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
The Seabrook Family would like to thank Dr. Harel, Dr. Stewart and Dr. Eanelli along with their staff at Crystal Run. The amazing love and care shown was well appreciated.
Due to current conditions services are private. Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.