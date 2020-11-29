1/1
Bruce Thomas Finch
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Thomas Finch
May 21, 1956 - November 25, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Bruce Thomas Finch, a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area, entered into rest on November 25, 2020 his wife Janet beside him. Bruce was born May 21, 1956 to Wesley Finch and Pauline Popowick Finch. His greatest love was his son Joseph and his longtime love of his life and wife, Janet Finch-Ruggiero.
Bruce, aka "Fashion Fitter" was a proud member of Local 373 Pipefitters Union and worked many years at Shoprite Vails Gate, NY. Bruce was a Boy Scout and was most proud of the prestigious "Ad Altare Dei" award he received which recognized Boy Scouts committed to their Catholic faith. He was a devout parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi. He understood that military and veterans sacrificed their lives every day and showed great appreciation for them. He believed in clean living, hard work, family, friends, loving, laughing and living life to the fullest. Bruce was an athlete and was dedicated to fitness and competed in Spartan races. Bruce will be forever missed.
He was blessed, and is survived by his wife Janet, son Joseph and his sweet dog Ruby; loving siblings, sister Charlene Budney and her husband Ed, Diana Davis and her husband Michael, brother and best friend Wes Finch and his wife Tracey, and sister Mary Ann Lucera and her husband Dominick; Mike and Mary Jane Ruggiero "Ma and Pa"; brothers-in-law Mickey Ruggiero and his wife Louene and Tom Ruggiero and his wife Kathy. Bruce especially loved all of his nieces and nephews like his own, Celeste Porter, Koleen Budney, Wade Budney, Jenna Wahl, Jarred Davis, Eric Finch, Wesley Finch, Carleigh Finch, Mackenzie Finch, Nicholas Lucera, Vincent Lucera, Michael Ruggiero, Cheyenne Ruggiero, Karena Mothershed, Thomas Ruggiero and Bridget Ruggiero. He was predeceased by his brother Joe Finch and both parents.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Due to limited occupancy due to COVID, a wait may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved