Bruce Thomas Finch
May 21, 1956 - November 25, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Bruce Thomas Finch, a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area, entered into rest on November 25, 2020 his wife Janet beside him. Bruce was born May 21, 1956 to Wesley Finch and Pauline Popowick Finch. His greatest love was his son Joseph and his longtime love of his life and wife, Janet Finch-Ruggiero.
Bruce, aka "Fashion Fitter" was a proud member of Local 373 Pipefitters Union and worked many years at Shoprite Vails Gate, NY. Bruce was a Boy Scout and was most proud of the prestigious "Ad Altare Dei" award he received which recognized Boy Scouts committed to their Catholic faith. He was a devout parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi. He understood that military and veterans sacrificed their lives every day and showed great appreciation for them. He believed in clean living, hard work, family, friends, loving, laughing and living life to the fullest. Bruce was an athlete and was dedicated to fitness and competed in Spartan races. Bruce will be forever missed.
He was blessed, and is survived by his wife Janet, son Joseph and his sweet dog Ruby; loving siblings, sister Charlene Budney and her husband Ed, Diana Davis and her husband Michael, brother and best friend Wes Finch and his wife Tracey, and sister Mary Ann Lucera and her husband Dominick; Mike and Mary Jane Ruggiero "Ma and Pa"; brothers-in-law Mickey Ruggiero and his wife Louene and Tom Ruggiero and his wife Kathy. Bruce especially loved all of his nieces and nephews like his own, Celeste Porter, Koleen Budney, Wade Budney, Jenna Wahl, Jarred Davis, Eric Finch, Wesley Finch, Carleigh Finch, Mackenzie Finch, Nicholas Lucera, Vincent Lucera, Michael Ruggiero, Cheyenne Ruggiero, Karena Mothershed, Thomas Ruggiero and Bridget Ruggiero. He was predeceased by his brother Joe Finch and both parents.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Due to limited occupancy due to COVID, a wait may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550.
