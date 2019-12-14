Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Borden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce W. Borden


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce W. Borden Obituary
Bruce W. Borden
July 17, 1954 - December 12, 2019
Middletown, NY
Bruce Borden of Middletown, NY passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2019 at Newton Memorial Hospital, NJ. He was 65 years old.
Born in Toronto, Canada, July 17, 1954 to parents, Jean and Walter Borden.
A lifelong horse trainer, Bruce loved horses, but had a soft spot for all animals, especially his beloved dog, Kylie and his favorite cat, Bella.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Lynn (nee Schamarek); son, Paul Borden and his companion, Diana Katzenberger of Mt. Hope; daughter, Brittany Minkus and her husband, Thomas of New Hampton; sister, Lynn Presutti and her husband, Dino of Toronto, Canada; brother-in-law, John Schamarek and his companion, Cindi Findlay of Warwick; Mom, Rena Schamarek; nephew, John Schamarek, Jr. and his wife, Kayla of Warwick.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 16 with a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bruce's memory to the Sullivan County ASPCA, 104 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -