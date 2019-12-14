|
Bruce W. Borden
July 17, 1954 - December 12, 2019
Middletown, NY
Bruce Borden of Middletown, NY passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2019 at Newton Memorial Hospital, NJ. He was 65 years old.
Born in Toronto, Canada, July 17, 1954 to parents, Jean and Walter Borden.
A lifelong horse trainer, Bruce loved horses, but had a soft spot for all animals, especially his beloved dog, Kylie and his favorite cat, Bella.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Lynn (nee Schamarek); son, Paul Borden and his companion, Diana Katzenberger of Mt. Hope; daughter, Brittany Minkus and her husband, Thomas of New Hampton; sister, Lynn Presutti and her husband, Dino of Toronto, Canada; brother-in-law, John Schamarek and his companion, Cindi Findlay of Warwick; Mom, Rena Schamarek; nephew, John Schamarek, Jr. and his wife, Kayla of Warwick.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 16 with a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bruce's memory to the Sullivan County ASPCA, 104 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019