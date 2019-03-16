Home

January 7, 1952 - March 11, 2019
Liberty, NY
Bruce Wendler, a lifetime area resident of Liberty, New York passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Florida. He was 67.
He was the son of the late Edwin and Jean Coit Wendler, born on January 07, 1952 in Liberty, NY.
Bruce was an avid outdoorsman. He loved "Roughing It." He enjoyed camping and fishing and would spend his summers at his cabin in the Adirondacks at Camp SOHI. Bruce truly loved Woodstock and proved that throughout the way he lived his life. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving our country from 1971-1974.
Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory, his favorite quote, "Peace, Love and Happiness," his loving children, April Lasky and Brian Wendler and his wife Lisa; his grandchildren: Lexi Sisselman, Logan Wendler, Zoe Sisselman, and Briannah Wendler; his sister, Anita Alvarez and her husband, Juan and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, and his brother, Carl Wendler and his wife, Jean.
A Graveside service will be heldat 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Cox Road, White Sulphur Springs, NY. 12787.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY. 845-292-7160 or 434-7363 or visit our website at colonial-ramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
