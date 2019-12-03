Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's Cemetery
Montgomery, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruno Capicchioni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruno Capicchioni


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruno Capicchioni Obituary
Bruno Capicchioni
September 18, 1938 - November 29, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Bruno Capicchioni of Pine Bush, NY, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Middletown. He was 81.
The son of the late Paul and Aldina Capicchioni, he was born September 18, 1938 in Flushing, Queens.
Survivors include his brother, David and his wife, Kim of Walton, NY; brother, Paul and his wife, Carol of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Richard and his wife, Julie of Oklahoma; several nieces, nephews and cousins in the area
Graveside services will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruno's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -