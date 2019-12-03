|
|
Bruno Capicchioni
September 18, 1938 - November 29, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Bruno Capicchioni of Pine Bush, NY, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Middletown. He was 81.
The son of the late Paul and Aldina Capicchioni, he was born September 18, 1938 in Flushing, Queens.
Survivors include his brother, David and his wife, Kim of Walton, NY; brother, Paul and his wife, Carol of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Richard and his wife, Julie of Oklahoma; several nieces, nephews and cousins in the area
Graveside services will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019