Bruno E. Zielinski

March 27, 1926 - August 8, 2020

Fort Myers, FL

Bruno E Zielinski born March 27, 1926, son of Caroline and Bruno Zielinski of Goshen, NY. Bruno passed away at home with his son William, daughter Bonnie and his loving wife Dorothy on August 8, 2020 in Ft. Myers FL.

Bruno was a World War 11 U.S Navy-veteran he was a retired operating engineer. He served over 50 years with the Dikeman Engine and Hose Co. of Goshen, NY; he also was an usher at St. John's in Goshen and also St. John's XX111 of Ft. Myers, FL. He was happily married 67 years to his loving wife Dorothy VanDerMeuien Zielinski. Survivors include four sons, one daughter Edwin, Robert, William, Barry and Bonnie Zielinski He had three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He enjoy NASCAR car and football and loved relaxing in his swimming pool. Also enjoyed camping and playing cards with friends. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St John XXIII, Ft. Myers, FL at the convenience of his family.



