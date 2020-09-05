Bruno R. Jamsek
June 11, 1942 - September 4, 2020
Florida, NY
Bruno R. Jamsek of Florida, NY entered into rest on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 78, after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. Ever a warrior, he bravely battled and survived three separate bouts of cancer over the past sixteen years before God alleviated his suffering, granting him peace with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Julia Jamsek; son, Anthony Jamsek, his wife, Alea and grandchildren, Katie, 8 and Lucas, 3; daughter, Michelle Jamsek; and son, Mark Jamsek. He was predeceased by his sister, Sylva and her husband, Marino Bertini.
The son of the late Antonio and Angela Radolli Jamsek, he was born on June 11, 1942 in Fiume, Italy. Bruno and his family, of Croatian decent, were refugees of war, having immigrated to the United States via Ellis Island when he was just 9 years old. A native Italian speaker, he first learned English when his family settled in South Jersey, where he spent the remainder of his childhood and naturally developed a deep enthusiasm for the Philadelphia Eagles. An avid fan, he was absolutely ecstatic when his team won the Superbowl in the 2017 season.
He was a devoted and loving father and an excellent provider to his wife and children, in whom he keenly instilled the values of independence, security, strength and a strong catholic faith. Although passionate in these virtues, he was very affectionate, never without a witty demeanor and a bit of humor. An animated story teller, he never failed to amuse his audience with hilarious tales. He was an equally loving grandfather, known affectionately by his grandchildren as "pop pop." Bruno was a US Army Vietnam War Veteran. He graduated college with a degree in Electrical Engineering, and went on to become a National Sales Manager for Tektronix, working in the same industry until retirement.
A devout Catholic, he was an active member of both St. Joseph Church and St. Joseph Holy Name Society, and contributed a great deal of time and effort to their respective causes.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6-8PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home: 22 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921 A funeral mass will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10AM at St. Joseph Church: 20 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Holy Name Society: 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state, face coverings are required, and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited. We therefore ask those that may have to wait to enter to please follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com