Bryan DiGiantommaso
October 28, 1965 - March 7, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Bryan DiGiantommaso a lifetime resident of Port Jervis, NY died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
He was 54. He was born October 28, 1965 in Port Jervis, NY the son of Edward DiGiantommaso and Nancy Crane DiGiantommaso.
Bryan drove a Propane Delivery Truck for Malzahn Gas Co., Inc. in Sparrow Bush, NY.
He was a 1983 Graduate of Port Jervis High School where he excelled in Football and Baseball. He coached the Port Jervis Little League Yankees for many years. Bryan was an avid golfer and for many years organized the Elk's Golf Tournament to benefit the Elk's Scholarship Fund. He bowled at Minisink Lanes in the Monday and Thursday Night Men's league and also played in the local men's softball league.
A family statement read: Bryan was an amazing son, brother, nephew, uncle, great uncle and great friend to so many. He was the guy who would be there for you in the time of need giving you support in many different ways. Bryan was a guy who was generous with his time and his money. He will be greatly missed by his great number of friends he had in his hometown of Port Jervis.
Surviving are mother and father: Edward & Nancy DiGiantommaso of Port Jervis, NY; sister Terri DiGiantommaso Ward and her husband Alan of North Ogden, UT; brother: Jeff DiGiantommaso and his wife Carol of Winston Salem, NC; sister: Jennifer DiGiantommaso of Odenton, MD; nephews: Steven DiGiantommaso and his Fiancé Whitney of Virginia Beach, VA, Patrick DiGiantommaso and his wife Ashleigh of Winston Salem, NC, Carl Ward and his wife Ilene of North Ogden, UT; niece, Rachel Ward of North Ogden, UT; two great nephews: Mason DiGiantommaso and Ryan DiGiantommaso; one great niece: Everly Ward; also several loving, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation was held form 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11th at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. The Elk's will hold a service at 4:45 p.m. pm at the funeral home. A blessing service was held 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11th at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of Flowers please make memorial contributions to the Port Jervis Elks Scholarship Fund that Bryan worked so hard to raise money for: Make donations payable to BPOE #645, Box W, Port Jervis, NY 12771 (in memo put Bryan DiGi Memorial).
Arrangements by Gray-Perker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020