Bryan M. "Duke" Hylwa, Sr.
August 19, 1946 - April 8, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Bryan passed away on April 8, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was born August 19, 1946 to Michael and Sonia Hylwa in Derby, CT.
Bryan retired from Nabisco and has been a letter carrier for the Montgomery Post Office since October of 2000. Bryan loved to hunt and had a great passion for gardening. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball with the "Bullyoks".
Bryan is survived by his daughter, April Creitz and her husband, Mike; his two beloved grandchildren, Taylor O'Brien and husband, Jason and Zachary Creitz all of Myrtle Beach, SC; one sister, Elizabeth Hylwa and her husband, Marcin Pilchowski; stepmother, Odilia Hylwa; brothers-in-law, Garrett Boyle, Robert and Paul Hohn; sister-in-law, Kathleen Boyle; many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews; recent great-great niece, Addison and he would have soon been a great grandfather to Raegan. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; and son, Bryan Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105 or the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019