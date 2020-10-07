Burr M. Bowers, Jr.
January 24, 1927 - October 5, 2020
Roscoe, NY
Burr M. Bowers, Jr. of Roscoe, NY, a retired electrician, and a lifelong area resident, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He was 93.
The son of the late Burr M. Sr. and Hattie Revilla Bowers, he was born January 24, 1927 in Roscoe, NY.
Burr proudly served Our Country in the United States Army during World War II from 1945-1947; he had been a member of the Floyd Keener American Legion Post #315, Roscoe, NY; and the VFW; he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and gardening.
Survivors include his children, Patricia Hendrix and her husband, John of Roscoe, NY, Rocki Lake of Roscoe, NY, Burr M. Bowers, III and his wife, Diana of Roscoe, NY and Skip Bowers of Roscoe, NY; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce P. Bowers; one sister, Anna Hendrickson; and one son-in-law, Thomas Lake.
Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. Social distancing guidelines must be met, a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, facemasks are required.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 PM in the funeral home. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate. Services can be live streamed from the Harris Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial with military honors will be private, for family only, in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contributions in Burr's name may be made to the Sullivan County Veteran's Coalition, PO Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701 or to Roscoe Cares C/O Debbie Hendrickson, 148 Rockland Road, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com
607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.